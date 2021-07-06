The Woke Manipulation of Democracy

The New Discourses Podcast with James Lindsay, Episode 42 Many of you will already be very familiar with the fact that the Woke manipulate language, often by meaning more than one thing by a term. One meaning will be quite milquetoast; the other quite radical. Much of Woke activism works by equivocating between these two meanings in a strategic way: boring everyday meanings to gain access and win arguments; specialized meanings to do their activism once they have the power. Among the words that the Woke have strategically manipulated in an important way is democracy. Of course, in nations like the United States and the other contemporary parliamentary democracies, we use democracy to enable republics, to which the Woke are generally strongly opposed. This isn't the only reason for their incessant push for "democracy," though, which is only comprehensible when you understand the relationship between equity (or communism) and democracy. To the Woke, if anyone or any group has any more power, money, or privilege than anyone else (as they see it), there is no equality, thus democracy is skewed. That is, for them, democracy presupposes equity (or communism). In this episode of the New Discourses Podcast, James Lindsay walks you through more pieces of the Woke, neo-Marxist, and Marxist literature to make the case that when the Woke are calling for "democracy," they mean something that demands a very radical agenda along with it. Support New Discourses: paypal.me/newdiscourses newdiscourses.locals.com/support patreon.com/newdiscourses subscribestar.com/newdiscourses youtube.com/channel/UC9K5PLkj0N_b9JTPdSRwPkg/join Website: newdiscourses.com Follow: facebook.com/newdiscourses twitter.com/NewDiscourses instagram.com/newdiscourses newdiscourses.locals.com pinterest.com/newdiscourses linkedin.com/company/newdiscourses minds.com/newdiscourses reddit.com/r/NewDiscourses Podcast: @newdiscourses podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/new-…es/id1499880546 bit.ly/NDGooglePodcasts open.spotify.com/show/0HfzDaXI5L4LnJQStFWgZp stitcher.com/podcast/new-discourses © 2021 New Discourses. All rights reserved.