The Woke Movement Has No Kindness | Peter Boghossian

Share this postNew DiscoursesThe Woke Movement Has No Kindness | Peter BoghossianCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMorePlayback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:001Share this postNew DiscoursesThe Woke Movement Has No Kindness | Peter BoghossianCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreThe Woke Movement Has No Kindness | Peter BoghossianNew DiscoursesApr 11, 20251Share this postNew DiscoursesThe Woke Movement Has No Kindness | Peter BoghossianCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreShareFull Video: https://newdiscourses.com/2024/12/panel-why-we-need-new-discourses/This Substack is reader-supported. To receive new posts and support our work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.SubscribeDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksShare this postNew DiscoursesThe Woke Movement Has No Kindness | Peter BoghossianCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreNew DiscoursesSubscribeAuthorsNew DiscoursesRecent PostsCan Nationalism Solve Our Woke Problem?23 hrs ago • New DiscoursesThe Book of Woke: Introducing Critical ConstructivismApr 4 • New DiscoursesHoax Paper is "Exemplary Scholarship" | Boghossian, Lindsay, RoganApr 3 • New DiscoursesThe State of Exception and the Unbound ExecutiveApr 1 • New DiscoursesFalse Beliefs vs Reality | James LindsayMar 28 • New DiscoursesThe Ambition of the United Nations | James LindsayMar 26 • New DiscoursesCommunism Wages War on Everything | James LindsayMar 20 • New Discourses
Share this post