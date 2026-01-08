Why Did I Write Those Hoax Papers? | James Lindsay

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:0031Why Did I Write Those Hoax Papers? | James LindsayNew DiscoursesJan 08, 202631ShareFull Video: https://newdiscourses.com/2023/03/marxist-roots-dei-session-3-inclusion/This Substack is reader-supported. To receive new posts and support our work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.SubscribeDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksNew DiscoursesPursuing the light of objective truth in subjective darkness.Pursuing the light of objective truth in subjective darkness.SubscribeListen onSubstack AppRSS FeedAppears in episodeNew DiscoursesRecent EpisodesHypotheses Are Not Conclusions | James Lindsay, Peter Boghossian, Joe RoganJan 6 • New DiscoursesIntegralism, Authority, and the Refactoring of Social Order | Michael O'FallonJan 5 • New DiscoursesThe Critical Theory of the Woke RightDec 29, 2025 • New DiscoursesThe Alchemy of the DialecticDec 22, 2025 • New DiscoursesTwenty-First Century Woke—Left and Right | James LindsayDec 19, 2025 • New DiscoursesThe Impending Disaster of Institutional Knowledge BombsDec 12, 2025 • New DiscoursesPanel: From Woke Left to Woke Right | James Lindsay & Michael O'FallonDec 10, 2025 • New Discourses