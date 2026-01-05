Integralism, Authority, and the Refactoring of Social Order | Michael O'Fallon

In this session, Michael O’Fallon argues that contemporary post-liberal and integralist movements, while often presented as moral correctives to modern liberalism, pose significant challenges to pluralism, constitutional governance, and individual liberty. O’Fallon examines how concepts such as distributism and subsidiarity can shift authority away from individuals toward centralized structures claiming to serve the “common good,” and how modern forms of integralism blur the distinction between spiritual and temporal power, raising concerns about dissent and conscience in diverse societies. O’Fallon situates these developments within broader dynamics of social destabilization and reform, noting how periods of cultural conflict and institutional distrust create openings for sweeping structural change. He further explores the evolving role of religious institutions, cautioning that partnerships with political and economic elites risk instrumentalizing faith in support of technocratic agendas. O’Fallon concludes that the convergence of political theory, religion, and technology signals a transition toward more integrated forms of authority that require careful, historically informed scrutiny to ensure they remain compatible with freedom, accountability, and human dignity.