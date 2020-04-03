New Discourses

Why Professors Fear to Livestream Critical Social Justice Classes
Apr 03, 2020

James lindsay takes a few minutes to dig deeply into the mindset of Critical Social Justice to explain exactly why its proponents are so reluctant to be seen applying their work in administrative and educational spheres. Support New Discourses: patreon.com/newdiscourses Website: https://newdiscourses.com Follow: facebook.com/newdiscourses twitter.com/NewDiscourses instagram.com/newdiscourses linkedin.com/company/newdiscourses minds.com/newdiscourses reddit.com/r/NewDiscourses Podcast: podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/new-…es/id1499880546 play.google.com/music/m/Ipc3rvw36…?t=New_Discourses open.spotify.com/show/0HfzDaXI5L4LnJQStFWgZp stitcher.com/podcast/new-discourses © 2020 New Discourses. All rights reserved.

