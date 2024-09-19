Communism hasn't died, despite what many would have you believe. It has evolved and adapted for the 21st century. What you see under the CCP in China, that's the Chinese Communist Party, today and what we deal with under ESG and the UN Agenda 2030 in the West is 21st Century Communism, which appears to fulfill Marx, not contradict him, at least in certain ways. In this episode of New Discourses Bullets, host James Lindsay spends a few minutes to explain to you how Communism is presenting in the 21st century and what it means for us and our fight for our and our children's liberty.