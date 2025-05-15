A Message to MAGA Youth

"To rebel is justified," Mao told his young Red Guard, loosing them on China at the beginning of the brutal Cultural Revolution. He wanted them to expose the "capitalist roaders" who had ruined everything in the Great Leap Forward and afterwards, as he led them to believe. "Smash the Four Olds!" he commanded, and his young, thoughtless followers did, breaking every taboo of Chinese culture to vent their frustrations with a situation they were led to believe was intolerable because of their class enemies and wrong thinking. Today, it's not Mao; it's MAGA influencers. It's not capitalist roaders being hunted; it's "neocons," whatever they mean by that. It's not the Four Olds that must be smashed; it's "Boomer mentality." In this long episode of New Discourses Bullets, host James Lindsay sends a chilling and important message to young conservatives in America and beyond, warning them of how they might be being used, only to be ruined and discarded later.