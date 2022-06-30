A Social Contract for the New World Order

New Discourses Bullets, Ep. 13 Klaus Schwab is the Executive Chairman of the World Economic Forum, which openly seeks to remake the world and its economies into a "stakeholder" model of his own creation. In his 2022 book, 'The Great Narrative for a Better Future' (https://amzn.to/3QvkcrU), Schwab explains that the existing "shareholder"-based social contract has expired, and it's time for a new one. In this episode of New Discourses Bullets, host James Lindsay walks you through a few paragraphs of The Great Narrative in which Schwab details what a new social contract would entail and where it might come from. Join him to see what Schwab has in mind. Support New Discourses: paypal.me/newdiscourses newdiscourses.locals.com/support patreon.com/newdiscourses subscribestar.com/newdiscourses youtube.com/channel/UC9K5PLkj0N_b9JTPdSRwPkg/join Website: https://newdiscourses.com Follow: facebook.com/newdiscourses twitter.com/NewDiscourses instagram.com/newdiscourses https://newdiscourses.locals.com pinterest.com/newdiscourses linkedin.com/company/newdiscourses minds.com/newdiscourses reddit.com/r/NewDiscourses © 2022 New Discourses. All rights reserved.