A Summary of Neo-Marxism

The New Discourses Podcast with James Lindsay, Episode 38 At the heart of the "Woke" (Critical Social Justice) movement is the abuse of language, which is perpetrated in order to abuse power. Therefore, at the heart of the New Discourses project is a Critical Social Justice Encyclopedia, Translations from the Wokish (https://newdiscourses.com/translations-from-the-wokish/), that documents these abuses and helps to decode them so that everyday people won't be taken in by them. One of the projects taken up by James Lindsay and the New Discourses team with that Encyclopedia is to document the theoretical underpinnings of the Critical Social Justice ideology so that people can understand not just the words but also why they are given the particular distorted meanings they have. In line with that, and because it is the heart of the "Woke" (Critical Social Justice) movement is the concept of Neo-Marxism, which is the school of thought brought to the world by (communist) people like György Lukács, Antonio Gramsci (https://newdiscourses.com/2021/01/antonio-gramsci-cultural-marxism-wokeness-leninism/), Max Horkheimer, Theodor Adorno, Herbert Marcuse (https://newdiscourses.com/2021/01/how-not-to-resolve-the-paradox-of-tolerance/), and Angela Davis. It's almost impossible to understand the Woke ideology without understanding this precursor. In this episode of the New Discourses Podcast, join James Lindsay as he reads through and adds nuance and detail to the relevant "neo-Marxism" entry (https://newdiscourses.com/tftw-neo-marxism/) in his Critical Social Justice Encyclopedia so that you can better understand where Wokeness comes from and how it thinks and operates.