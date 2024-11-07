New Discourses
Be a Leader or Be a Supporter

New Discourses Bullets, Ep. 103
Nov 07, 2024
In the fight against Woke Marxism, there is no sitting out anymore. Too much is on the line. That means everyone who realizes what's going on in our countries and around the world has a simple choice to make: be a leader or be a supporter. Leaders have to lead, and they need supporters, not merely followers. It's up to you to figure out which one you have the capacities to be, and where, and to take up that mantle. In this episode of New Discourses Bullets, host James Lindsay discusses this idea and its critical importance to stopping Woke and globalism from winning everything.

Appears in episode
