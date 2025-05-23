The Woke Right's Elitist Coup: Inside the MAGA Civil War

MAGA is in danger. It isn't just the attack from the Woke Left that it has to worry about these days, either. There's an internal coup attempt happening, trying to take over MAGA from within and steal its thunder. In a recent big essay published on New Discourses (read it here), James Lindsay explains in unprecedented detail what Woke is, how it operates as a false-elitist cult, how it manifests on both Left and Right, and finally, how the Woke Right is using a mechanism called "elitist capture" to run a four-step coup of MAGA and America that has sparked a "MAGA Civil War" in response. In this episode of the New Discourses Podcast, Lindsay, as host, reads the near-final draft of this essay with minimal additional commentary. Join him to learn about the threat to MAGA and America coming from the Woke Right and its attempted coup.

Full Article: https://newdiscourses.com/2025/05/the-woke-rights-elitist-coup-inside-the-maga-civil-war/