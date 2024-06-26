New Discourses
New Discourses
Woke Ignorance in Maoist China
0:00
-15:19

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of New Discourses

Woke Ignorance in Maoist China

OnlySubs with James Lindsay, Ep. 132
New Discourses
Jun 26, 2024
∙ Paid
2
Share

Welcome to the James Lindsay Book Club as an ongoing part of his James Lindsay OnlySubs platform (for subscribers only)! As part of the OnlySubs platform, not only will I be sharing my more intimate and experimental ideas, but I'll also now be sharing excerpts from what I'm reading and what that reading makes me think about. In this first episode, I'm r…

This post is for paid subscribers

New Discourses
New Discourses
Pursuing the light of objective truth in subjective darkness.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
New Discourses
Recent Episodes
Do Your Homework!
  New Discourses
Theology and Musn't
  New Discourses
Voting as a "Social Determinant of Health"
  New Discourses
The Political Definition of "Queer"
  New Discourses
The Global Pagan Theocracy of the United Nations
  New Discourses
Woke Marxism Rejects Prosperity
  New Discourses
Have Faith and Keep Speaking Up
  New Discourses