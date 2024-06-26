Welcome to the James Lindsay Book Club as an ongoing part of his James Lindsay OnlySubs platform (for subscribers only)! As part of the OnlySubs platform, not only will I be sharing my more intimate and experimental ideas, but I'll also now be sharing excerpts from what I'm reading and what that reading makes me think about. In this first episode, I'm r…
Share this post
Woke Ignorance in Maoist China
newdiscourses.substack.com
Woke Ignorance in Maoist China
OnlySubs with James Lindsay, Ep. 132
Jun 26, 2024
∙ Paid
New Discourses
Pursuing the light of objective truth in subjective darkness.Pursuing the light of objective truth in subjective darkness.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes