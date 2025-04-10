New Discourses
Can Nationalism Solve Our Woke Problem?
Can Nationalism Solve Our Woke Problem?

New Discourses Bullets, Ep. 113
Apr 10, 2025
Is nationalism the answer to our Woke woes? Well, yes and no, and mostly no, and to be that guy, it depends on what you mean by "nationalism." In fact, there are lots of ways to define both nationalism and the nation to which a nationalist program would be ideologically committed. It can be a sentiment in a variety of strengths, which can be quite good and valuable, or it can be a collectivist ideological project, which is not so good. Conquering nationalist regimes and programs is also a Communist bread-and-butter tactic. In this episode of New Discourses Bullets, host James Lindsay takes on the question and introduces the complexity of the subject of nationalism, including Christian Nationalism in America, as a solution to our Woke political troubles. Join him to get a wider perspective on this important issue.

