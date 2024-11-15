Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of New Discourses

Communism 2.5: Social Communism | James Lindsay

The EVILution of Communism Workshop, Session 3
New Discourses
Nov 15, 2024
∙ Paid
1
1
Share

Communism is a religious view that has evolved and adapted over the last two centuries, including right up to the present day. Understanding the developments and threats in our present world requires understanding what Communism really is, especially in its Marxist variants, and how it has developed and changed over the years. In response to this need, …

This post is for paid subscribers

New Discourses
New Discourses
Pursuing the light of objective truth in subjective darkness.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
New Discourses
Recent Episodes
Woke for Dummies
  New Discourses
Be a Leader or Be a Supporter
  New Discourses
Communism 2.0: Industrial Communism | James Lindsay
  New Discourses
The Basics of Cultural Marxism
  New Discourses
What is the Woke Right?
  New Discourses
Communism 1.0: Theoretical Communism | James Lindsay
  New Discourses
The DARVO of "You're Divisive!"
  New Discourses