Communism 3.0: The Succession of Capitalism and the China Model

Karl Marx characterized Communism as "the negation of the negation," which is a peculiar turn of phrase he borrowed from his theoretical predecessor G.W.F. Hegel. What that means is that propertied societies, whether slave, feudal, or capitalist, negate our innate Communist ("social") nature, and then Communism in turn negates capitalism as the highest form of development of the productive organizational modes of society. Well, the negation of the negation experiment was run in various parts of the world through the 20th century and failed everywhere, and what we learned is that the negation of the negation is actually either collapse and then control by an oligarchy or, in other cases, Fascism. These two can be synthesized to create a negation of the negation of the negation, so to speak, that takes Communism as the theoretical ideal and "basic spirit" of historical development while utilizing Fascism as its practical mode of production, and that's exactly what we see in China following the rise of Deng Xiaoping. It's also exactly what we see in the West under the ESG scoring model for corporate behavior and the United Nations Agenda 2030 Sustainable Development Goals that it services. In this important episode of the New Discourses Podcast, host James Lindsay makes the development of "Communism 3.0," a Corporatist Communism for the 21st century clear. You won't want to miss it.