Book Club Series, Episode 7
Communism sells itself as an ideology that rejects competition. Cooperation is supposed to rule the day, and competition is put down as a bourgeois ideology that alienates man from his neighbor and thus his true social nature. Well, wouldn't you know that's bogus? Communism is insanely competitive on every level, but because …
Share this post
Communism Is Competitive
newdiscourses.substack.com
Communism Is Competitive
OnlySubs with James Lindsay, Ep. 139
Aug 15, 2024
∙ Paid
Book Club Series, Episode 7
New Discourses
Pursuing the light of objective truth in subjective darkness.Pursuing the light of objective truth in subjective darkness.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes