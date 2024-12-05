Communism's Goal is Transformative Faith | James Lindsay

Share this postNew DiscoursesCommunism's Goal is Transformative Faith | James LindsayCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMorePlayback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:009Share this postNew DiscoursesCommunism's Goal is Transformative Faith | James LindsayCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore3Communism's Goal is Transformative Faith | James LindsayNew DiscoursesDec 05, 20249Share this postNew DiscoursesCommunism's Goal is Transformative Faith | James LindsayCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore3ShareFull Video: https://newdiscourses.com/2024/10/communism-1-0-theoretical-communism/New Discourses is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support our work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.SubscribeDiscussion about this podcastCommentsRestacksShare this postNew DiscoursesCommunism's Goal is Transformative Faith | James LindsayCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreNew DiscoursesPursuing the light of objective truth in subjective darkness.Pursuing the light of objective truth in subjective darkness.SubscribeListen onSubstack AppRSS FeedAppears in episodeNew DiscoursesRecent EpisodesThe Thing You Run Into When Your Beliefs Are False | James LindsayNov 25 • New DiscoursesIs the "Woke Right" Really Woke?Nov 22 • New DiscoursesCommunism 2.5: Social Communism | James LindsayNov 15 • New DiscoursesWoke for DummiesNov 8 • New DiscoursesBe a Leader or Be a SupporterNov 7 • New DiscoursesCommunism 2.0: Industrial Communism | James LindsayNov 1 • New DiscoursesThe Basics of Cultural MarxismOct 29 • New Discourses
Share this post