New Discourses

New Discourses

New Discourses
New Discourses
Coronavirus Life: Will Things Be the Same Again?
0:00
-34:57

Coronavirus Life: Will Things Be the Same Again?

New Discourses's avatar
New Discourses
Mar 28, 2020

“Life will never be the same again.” We hear this over and over again with regard to the impact that the Covid-19 pandemic is having on us, even though we’re only weeks into the pandemic. Is that true, though? Won’t most of us “regress to the mean,” as it’s sometimes phrased, as we move forward and get this crisis in our rearview mirror? I think we will, more or less, and I think we need to remember that. Support New Discourses: https://patreon.com/newdiscourses Website: https://newdiscourses.com Follow: https://facebook.com/newdiscourses https://twitter.com/NewDiscourses https://instagram.com/newdiscourses https://linkedin.com/company/newdiscourses https://minds.com/newdiscourses https://reddit.com/r/NewDiscourses Podcast: https://soundcloud.com/newdiscourses https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/new-discourses/id1499880546 https://play.google.com/music/m/Ipc3rvw364nzwvdjjpd6gg3cmuy?t=New_Discourses https://open.spotify.com/show/0HfzDaXI5L4LnJQStFWgZp https://stitcher.com/podcast/new-discourses © 2020 New Discourses. All rights reserved.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 New Discourses · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture