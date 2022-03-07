Critical Education: Transformative Social-Emotional Learning (SEL)

The New Discourses Podcast with James Lindsay, Episode 69 Critical Education Theory Series, Part 6 Possibly the most important topic happening in education, at least if you care about the well-being, health, and safety of children and the future of this country, is "Social-Emotional Learning (SEL)." Social-Emotional Learning is the psychologizing of schooling, and, as one might expect, it comes in a variety of forms. The most contemporary and relevant form is the most Marxist form because the Marxist educators have completely hijacked any legitimacy the program ever had and turned it into a Maoist nightmare (https://newdiscourses.com/2021/12/groomer-schools-3-the-creation-of-an-american-red-guard/) to ruin your kids so they can achieve their revolution. In this long, detailed episode of the New Discourses Podcast, James Lindsay helps you understand the most Marxist version of SEL, Transformative SEL, by reading a full academic paper describing it and the (complete lack of) evidence for its implementation. The paper (https://bit.ly/TransSEL) appeared in Educational Psychologist in 2019, bearing the title " Transformative Social and Emotional Learning (SEL): Toward SEL in Service of Educational Equity and Excellence," and is by Robert J. Jagers, Deborah Rivas-Drake, and Brittney Williams. If you want to save our schools, you have to understand what Transformative SEL is (and the CASEL model it has colonized), and you can do that by joining James for this informative episode! Support New Discourses: paypal.me/newdiscourses newdiscourses.locals.com/support patreon.com/newdiscourses subscribestar.com/newdiscourses youtube.com/channel/UC9K5PLkj0N_b9JTPdSRwPkg/join Website: https://newdiscourses.com Follow: facebook.com/newdiscourses twitter.com/NewDiscourses instagram.com/newdiscourses https://newdiscourses.locals.com pinterest.com/newdiscourses linkedin.com/company/newdiscourses minds.com/newdiscourses reddit.com/r/NewDiscourses © 2022 New Discourses. All rights reserved.