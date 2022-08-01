Critical Education Violates the First Amendment

The New Discourses Podcast with James Lindsay, Episode 87 Critical Education Theory Series, Part 18 Critical Pedagogy in our public schools unambiguously violates the Establishment Clause of the First Amendment. The reason is simple. As Critical Pedagogues themselves say, it has ambitions that can only be framed in religious terms, describes a fundamental concept of man and the world, and gives rise to duties of conscience. According to well-established First Amendment law (https://scholarship.law.cornell.edu/clr/vol74/iss3/4/) in the United States, that violates the Establishment Clause. The argument is simple. The conception of man and the world it forwards is not the self-evident base of liberal society, which is by definition secular in this way; it is otherwise. It is the Hegelian-Marxist conception of a world that is transformed into its intended utopian state (literally, "the Kingdom of God on Earth") by the morally obligated and willful activity of man undertaken with a specific belief, intention, and set of practices. It is a world that demands to be transformed into its ideal state by specific means in accordance with specific beliefs about its organization and operation with "conscientized" man as its intentional transformer. Join host James Lindsay for this episode of the New Discourses Podcast where he makes the argument, neat as neat. Support New Discourses: paypal.me/newdiscourses newdiscourses.locals.com/support patreon.com/newdiscourses subscribestar.com/newdiscourses youtube.com/channel/UC9K5PLkj0N_b9JTPdSRwPkg/join Website: https://newdiscourses.com Follow: facebook.com/newdiscourses twitter.com/NewDiscourses instagram.com/newdiscourses https://newdiscourses.locals.com pinterest.com/newdiscourses linkedin.com/company/newdiscourses minds.com/newdiscourses reddit.com/r/NewDiscourses © 2022 New Discourses. All rights reserved.