Critical Education: What Is Culturally Relevant Pedagogy?

The New Discourses Podcast with James Lindsay, Episode 66 Critical Education Theory Series, Part 5 Fancy buzzwords proliferate around the fight in education, especially now that Critical Race Theory has been exposed so thoroughly [as Race Marxism (https://racemarxism.com)]. Terms like Ethnic Studies, Social-Emotional Learning, and all manner of "culturally" something teaching seem like they have cropped up out of the ground in just the last few months, but they're actually old. Culturally relevant teaching (CRT) is one of these, pioneered first in 1995 by Marxist and Critical-Race education activist Gloria Ladson-Billings. In that year, Ladson-Billings wrote both "Toward a Critical Race Theory of Education" and "Toward a Theory of Culturally Relevant Pedagogy." In this episode of the New Discourses Podcast, James Lindsay reads through this latter paper, "Toward a Theory of Culturally Relevant Pedagogy" (https://edspace.american.edu/culturallysustainingclassrooms/wp-content/uploads/sites/1030/2017/09/Ladson-Billings-1995.pdf), to expose what this menace to education is (hint: it's not very clear, but it's obviously Marxism). Join him to learn about culturally relevant, responsive, and sustaining teaching, cultural competence, and the broader Marxist project of multiculturalism.