Critical Race Praxis and the Weakness of Liberals

The New Discourses Podcast with James Lindsay, Episode 43 What's happening in our schools? It's obvious to everyone that Critical Race Theory (and the other Theories of Critical Social Justice) have been incorporated into them at virtually every level and in most subjects all across the nation, but the line is that "Critical Race Theory isn't being taught in our schools." To unpack this lie, we have to understand that Critical Theories require praxis, so while the formal and narrow theory of Critical Race Theory may not be being taught in specific, Critical Race Praxis (CRaP) is throughout our schools. It was brought in by Critical Pedagogy, which is the application of Critical Theory to education, which also requires the implementation of Theory, which is known as "praxis." Once you understand this, it's far easier to understand one of the big reasons that (classical) liberals are so ineffective at fighting back against Critical Theories and other forms of Critical Philosophy: it's because they think the argument is about ideas rather than implementation. Praxis is the religious duty of Critical Theorists, and they can keep liberals busy arguing about whether or not the Theory should be taught or banned or not taught or not banned or its details or whatever other thing that doesn't matter while they still go forward applying Theory via praxis in whatever setting. In this episode of the New Discourses Podcast, James Lindsay breaks down the distinction and intrinsic relationship between Critical Theory and Critical Praxis and thus why almost the entire discussion of what to do about this problem coming from liberal quarters misses the point and remains ineffective. Join him here to learn where the target is and how to fight this pernicious ideology more effectively.