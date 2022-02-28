The New Discourses Podcast with James Lindsay, Episode 68 James Lindsay recently released a new book titled Race Marxism: The Truth About Critical Race Theory and Praxis (http://racemarxism.com) that shot up to #14 on the Amazon.com bestsellers list in its opening week. As many will know, that book seeks to expose Critical Race Theory and follows a series of lectures Lindsay gave in Tampa, Florida, in July of 2021 (https://newdiscourses.com/tag/resisting-critical-race-theory-workshop/). Since the book is so broad and has so much to expose, there's even more to say about the specific claim in the title, that Critical Race Theory is Race Marxism. In this episode of the New Discourses Podcast, Lindsay goes into tremendous detail linking Marx's Theory of Communism directly to Critical Race Theory, showing in clear detail how Critical Race Theory reproduces those ideas in a new form that replaces economic class with race. For those seeking to understand Critical Race Theory, this episode of the New Discourses Podcast is therefore indispensable. Join James to fully understand how Critical Race Theory is, in fact, Race Marxism in the deepest possible way. Support New Discourses: paypal.me/newdiscourses newdiscourses.locals.com/support patreon.com/newdiscourses subscribestar.com/newdiscourses youtube.com/channel/UC9K5PLkj0N_b9JTPdSRwPkg/join Website: https://newdiscourses.com Follow: facebook.com/newdiscourses twitter.com/NewDiscourses instagram.com/newdiscourses https://newdiscourses.locals.com pinterest.com/newdiscourses linkedin.com/company/newdiscourses minds.com/newdiscourses reddit.com/r/NewDiscourses Podcast: @newdiscourses podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/new-…es/id1499880546 bit.ly/NDGooglePodcasts open.spotify.com/show/0HfzDaXI5L4LnJQStFWgZp stitcher.com/podcast/new-discourses © 2022 New Discourses. All rights reserved.