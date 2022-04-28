Critical Race Theory, Queer Theory, & Maoist Education | New Discourses Bullets, Ep. 4

At present, schools throughout North America are reproducing the youth radicalization program utilized by Communist dictator Mao Zedong. They're doing this by combining Critical Race Theory, Gender Theory (gender ideology), Queer Theory, and the other Critical Theories of Identity (Identity Marxism) to funnel kids into politically active, radical and revolutionary personal identities. They're doing it because it works: Marxism is the what, and Maoism is the how. In this episode of New Discourses Bullets, James Lindsay condenses the argument in his popular Groomer Schools 3 podcast: The Creation of an American Red Guard (https://newdiscourses.com/2021/12/groomer-schools-3-the-creation-of-an-american-red-guard/) to explain Mao's strategy to radicalize and mobilize the youth against their existing culture. He then explains how the terms of Critical Race Theory, Queer Theory, etc., are used to reproduce this in the intersectional (Identity Marxist) context here in the West for the same purposes. Support New Discourses: paypal.me/newdiscourses newdiscourses.locals.com/support patreon.com/newdiscourses subscribestar.com/newdiscourses youtube.com/channel/UC9K5PLkj0N_b9JTPdSRwPkg/join Website: https://newdiscourses.com Follow: facebook.com/newdiscourses twitter.com/NewDiscourses instagram.com/newdiscourses https://newdiscourses.locals.com pinterest.com/newdiscourses linkedin.com/company/newdiscourses minds.com/newdiscourses reddit.com/r/NewDiscourses © 2022 New Discourses. All rights reserved.