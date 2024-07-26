DEI is "Speaking Bitterness"

In Mao's China, the population was turned against itself through relentless campaigns known as "Speaking Bitterness." Of course, this was prompted and forced by the Communists, and it worked to their advantage by tearing apart the fabric of the communities they were "transforming." We have been doing the same thing here in the West, primarily at work and in our schools, under names like "DEI training," "unconscious bias training," "Social-Emotional Learning," and, broadly, "Sensitivity Training." In this episode of New Discourses Bullets, host James Lindsay gives the original context for these disastrous "trainings" so we can be better equipped to expose and stop them.