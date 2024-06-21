Do Your Homework!

To be successful at pushing back at Woke Marxism, you have to know some Woke Marxism and know it pretty well. It's not enough to have a tacit sense of what "Woke" or its programs are about. You have to be somewhat knowledgeable. Leftists are extremely good at discrediting their opposition by making them look dumb (or ignorant, or uninformed), evil, or crazy, and they will spring questions on unsuspecting activists to create this image. Preventing them the easy entry against you, your work, and your message that is undermining your intellectual authority on these matters is as simple as one thing: doing your homework. In this episode of New Discourses Bullets, host James Lindsay talks about this Leftist strategy and the importance of doing your homework to countering them. Join him to up your game!