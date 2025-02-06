Playback speed
Don't Mistake Malice For Incompetence

New Discourses
Feb 06, 2025
In response to a question from the "EVILution of Communism" workshop, James Lindsay challenges Hanlon’s Razor as a shield against recognizing deliberate, coordinated actions from political figures and celebrities. He argues that incompetence alone cannot explain global societal shifts, urging deeper discernment to uncover intentional wrongdoing.

Full workshop: https://newdiscourses.com/2024/12/the-evilution-of-communism-workshop-all-sessions/

