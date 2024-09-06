Don't Trust Woke Language

If there's one trait that anti-Communists need more than others, perhaps aside from courage, it's discernment. The need to discern the true agendas of Marxists and even to discern the very meanings of the words being used by Marxists is an indispensable skill that must be learned and cultivated to deal with times like ours, which involve an attempted Communist revolution. Discernment in this regard begins with suspicion, though, particularly the suspicion that what we're being told and the words with which they are telling us their ideas aren't honest. In this episode of New Discourses Bullets, host James Lindsay gives a very simple instruction: start being a lot more suspicious of Woke words and agendas. From there, develop enough curiosity about the manipulations we face to understand, resist, and describe them so that you can be a light to yourself and others in the murky darkness of Marxist manipulation.