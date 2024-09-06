New Discourses
New Discourses
Don't Trust Woke Language
0:00
-11:43

Don't Trust Woke Language

New Discourses Bullets, Ep. 99
New Discourses
Sep 06, 2024
Share
Transcript

If there's one trait that anti-Communists need more than others, perhaps aside from courage, it's discernment. The need to discern the true agendas of Marxists and even to discern the very meanings of the words being used by Marxists is an indispensable skill that must be learned and cultivated to deal with times like ours, which involve an attempted Communist revolution. Discernment in this regard begins with suspicion, though, particularly the suspicion that what we're being told and the words with which they are telling us their ideas aren't honest. In this episode of New Discourses Bullets, host James Lindsay gives a very simple instruction: start being a lot more suspicious of Woke words and agendas. From there, develop enough curiosity about the manipulations we face to understand, resist, and describe them so that you can be a light to yourself and others in the murky darkness of Marxist manipulation.

New Discourses is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support our work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

0 Comments
New Discourses
New Discourses
Pursuing the light of objective truth in subjective darkness.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
New Discourses
Recent Episodes
The Unhappy Rebellion of Radical Joy
  New Discourses
On Canadian Bedrooms and the Destruction of Collectivization
  New Discourses
Woke Isn't Insane; It's Evil
  New Discourses
Lenin and the Brutal Magic of Communism
  New Discourses
Communism Is Competitive
  New Discourses
Teilhard de Chardin and the Religion of Progress
  New Discourses
If That Ain't Communism...
  New Discourses