Drag Queens as Priests of Queer Theory

﻿Queer Theory, which is to say Queer Marxism, is a religious cult, as discussed at length in The Queering of the American Child. So what's the role of the drag queen in this cult? While much has been said on this issue to clarify for people that the drag queen in the presence of children is meant to be the purveyor of an initiation rite into Queer Marxism for the kids, a clear explanation of why they're chosen would be of use. In this episode of New Discourses Bullets, host James Lindsay provides the explanation as it is rooted in Judith Butler's Queer Theory: drag queens are the enlightened priest class who understand that gender is an oppressive performance that can be parodied, disrupted, and deconstructed. Join him to gain greater depth of understanding of this grotesque cult activity.