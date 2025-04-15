New Discourses
Elite Theory, Descriptive and Prescriptive
Elite Theory, Descriptive and Prescriptive

New Discourses Bullets, Ep. 114
Apr 15, 2025
Are we ruled by elites? Must we be? Should we be? These are the key questions addressed by a school of thought that's sometimes called "elite theory," or, when answering in the affirmative to the question of whether elites should rule us, "elitism." It's a thoroughly unAmerican idea that is a sure threat to liberty. But what is it, how does it think, where does it come from, and isn't that what Lenin was doing with his Bolshevik Vanguard in the first place? In this episode of New Discourses Bullets, host James Lindsay dives into the various faces of elite theory and elitism and gives a trenchant warning against a rising tide of elitist thought, not just on the Left but also on the Right. Join him to better understand the elitist idea that, when your guys do it, it's not hypocrisy, it's hierarchy.

