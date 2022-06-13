Gayle Rubin's "Thinking Sex" Part 2: Erasing Boundaries

The New Discourses Podcast with James Lindsay, Episode 80 Thinking Sex Series, Part 2 of 3 In the previous episode of the New Discourses Podcast, host James Lindsay presented the first third of the first Queer Theory paper to have been written, Gayle Rubin's shocking 1984 essay "Thinking Sex" (https://sites.middlebury.edu/sexandsociety/files/2015/01/Rubin-Thinking-Sex.pdf). In this episode, he continues with a second part of Rubin's essay in which it becomes clear that Queer Theory is all about breaking down all boundaries and categories between acceptable and unacceptable sexual behavior using explicitly Marxist-style analysis (Queer Theory is Queer Marxism). Before getting to this section of the essay, however, James also presents a short article from 2016 explaining the fruit Queer Theory is bearing, which makes its Marxist underpinnings completely apparent. Join James to understand more about the origins of Queer Theory. Support New Discourses: paypal.me/newdiscourses newdiscourses.locals.com/support patreon.com/newdiscourses subscribestar.com/newdiscourses youtube.com/channel/UC9K5PLkj0N_b9JTPdSRwPkg/join Website: https://newdiscourses.com Follow: facebook.com/newdiscourses twitter.com/NewDiscourses instagram.com/newdiscourses https://newdiscourses.locals.com pinterest.com/newdiscourses linkedin.com/company/newdiscourses minds.com/newdiscourses reddit.com/r/NewDiscourses © 2022 New Discourses. All rights reserved. Image usage: Gerard Koskovich, CC BY 3.0 [https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Gayle_Rubin.jpg], via Wikimedia Commons