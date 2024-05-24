I recently stumbled upon a passage from the book of Acts, chapter 18, that I think people should hear. The passage is Acts 18:9-10, and it speaks to the frustration of Paul in Corinth. It's a clear reminder of what we need to be doing in these difficult times. We need to speak up, tell the truth, and just keep doing it. We also need to have faith that w…
Share this post
Have Faith and Keep Speaking Up
newdiscourses.substack.com
Have Faith and Keep Speaking Up
OnlySubs with James Lindsay, Ep. 130
May 24, 2024
∙ Paid
New Discourses
Pursuing the light of objective truth in subjective darkness.Pursuing the light of objective truth in subjective darkness.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes