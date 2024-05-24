New Discourses
New Discourses
Have Faith and Keep Speaking Up
0:00
-9:15

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of New Discourses

Have Faith and Keep Speaking Up

OnlySubs with James Lindsay, Ep. 130
New Discourses
May 24, 2024
∙ Paid
2
Share

I recently stumbled upon a passage from the book of Acts, chapter 18, that I think people should hear. The passage is Acts 18:9-10, and it speaks to the frustration of Paul in Corinth. It's a clear reminder of what we need to be doing in these difficult times. We need to speak up, tell the truth, and just keep doing it. We also need to have faith that w…

This post is for paid subscribers

New Discourses
New Discourses
Pursuing the light of objective truth in subjective darkness.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
New Discourses
Recent Episodes
The Global Pagan Theocracy of the United Nations
  New Discourses
Woke Marxism Rejects Prosperity
  New Discourses
Communists Are Good at Conquest
  New Discourses
The Force Field Keeping Communism Out | James Lindsay
  New Discourses
Queer Theory Is the Doctrine of a Sex-Based Cult
  New Discourses
Whiteness as Property Justified the BLM Riots | James Lindsay
  New Discourses
Money Is a Paradoxical Motivator | James Lindsay
  New Discourses