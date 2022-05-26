Historically Marginalized Is Forever | New Discourses Bullets, Ep.8

Here's a quick public service announcement for policymakers about a simple manipulation everyone keeps falling for: the concept of "historically marginalized" groups. Whether using the phrasing "historically marginalized" or "traditionally marginalized" groups, this little manipulation enables a grab of power and resources in a truly tricky way, and it's "feel good" phrasing that appears in policy everywhere today. What's the trick? Join James Lindsay for a few minutes in this episode of New Discourses Bullets to find out. Spoiler alert, if you're in a hurry: It's that no matter what happens after a policy bearing these terms is enacted, the group referenced as "historically marginalized" will always remain historically marginalized because history can't be changed. Any benefits assigned to those groups will be a permanent reorganization of distribution of power and resources as a result. Support New Discourses: paypal.me/newdiscourses newdiscourses.locals.com/support patreon.com/newdiscourses subscribestar.com/newdiscourses youtube.com/channel/UC9K5PLkj0N_b9JTPdSRwPkg/join Website: https://newdiscourses.com Follow: facebook.com/newdiscourses twitter.com/NewDiscourses instagram.com/newdiscourses https://newdiscourses.locals.com pinterest.com/newdiscourses linkedin.com/company/newdiscourses minds.com/newdiscourses reddit.com/r/NewDiscourses © 2022 New Discourses. All rights reserved.
