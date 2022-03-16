How Critical Race Theory Operates | James Lindsay

Resisting Critical Race Theory Workshop, Session 4 of 5 What is Critical Race Theory? What does it believe? Where does it come from? How does it work? And what can we do about it? These are core questions to understanding our times. In this series of lectures, originally delivered in Tampa, Florida, in July of 2021, James Lindsay, the founder of New Discourses, gives thorough, deep answers to these questions. In this fourth lecture in the series, Lindsay steps away from Theory and into praxis, that is, the practical application of Critical Race Theory. That is, in this lecture, Lindsay breaks down what Critical Race Theory does: makes more Critical Race Theorists (and nothing else). He also elaborates on how Critical Race Theory does it, which is through the complicated idea called "praxis" and through a significant number of linguistic, social, and psychological distortions and extortions. For those in attendance and many since, this lecture has been considered the most eye-opening and clarifying of the series. Critical Race Theory is as Critical Race Theory does, and all Critical Race Theory does is take every pain to transform everything in society into a Critical Race Theorist programming machine. If you are facing Critical Race Theory in your life, this is a must-watch lecture on the operating principles of Critical Race Theory. Join him in this and the other lectures in the series to understand Critical Race Theory like you never have before! For those interested in learning even more, Lindsay's newest book, Race Marxism: The Truth About Critical Race Theory and Praxis (https://amzn.to/3s25IFJ), was developed out of the notes for this series of lectures. His notes for this lecture served as the basis for the fifth chapter of the book. Get the book and follow along with the lectures! Session 1: https://newdiscourses.com/2022/02/workshop-1-what-is-critical-race-theory/ Session 2: https://newdiscourses.com/2022/02/proximate-ideological-origins-critical-race-theory/ Session 3: https://newdiscourses.com/2022/03/deep-ideological-origins-critical-race-theory/ Support New Discourses: paypal.me/newdiscourses newdiscourses.locals.com/support patreon.com/newdiscourses subscribestar.com/newdiscourses youtube.com/channel/UC9K5PLkj0N_b9JTPdSRwPkg/join Website: https://newdiscourses.com Follow: facebook.com/newdiscourses twitter.com/NewDiscourses instagram.com/newdiscourses https://newdiscourses.locals.com pinterest.com/newdiscourses linkedin.com/company/newdiscourses minds.com/newdiscourses reddit.com/r/NewDiscourses Podcast: @newdiscourses podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/new-…es/id1499880546 bit.ly/NDGooglePodcasts open.spotify.com/show/0HfzDaXI5L4LnJQStFWgZp stitcher.com/podcast/new-discourses © 2022 New Discourses. All rights reserved.