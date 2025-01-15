Playback speed
"How Do I Move Forward After Leaving the Woke Cult?"

New Discourses
Jan 15, 2025
This clip from the "EVILution of Communism" workshop captures a compelling moment as a former social justice advocate recounts her journey of unawokening and asks for guidance on moving forward after leaving the woke ideology. James Lindsay offers insights into the challenging yet liberating process of breaking free from ideological conformity. He underscores the redemptive potential of this journey, encouraging individuals to find new communities, share their stories, and become a source of light for others trapped in similar ideological binds.

Full workshop: https://newdiscourses.com/2024/12/the-evilution-of-communism-workshop-all-sessions/

