How to End Vaccine Hesitancy

The New Discourses Podcast with James Lindsay, Episode 35 Not gonna lie, the title of this episode of the New Discourses Podcast is a bit of a bait-and-switch, so I hope it doesn't put you off. The thing is, there is a principled reason to be hesitant on the Covid-19 vaccine, and, far from positioning people as "anti-vaxxers" for holding that position, it is perfectly reasonable and needs articulation. Put simply, it's this: people should have to be convinced, not coerced or forced, into accepting a vaccine into their bodies, especially under the conditions presented by Covid-19 and its vaccine. That is, the argument for getting vaccinated needs to be made, not merely assumed, and neither coercion nor force makes that argument. On the contrary, in fact, they diminish the ability to make the argument and thus increase vaccine hesitancy. Join James Lindsay in this episode of the New Discourses Podcast, in which he tries to articulate that principled argument for vaccine hesitancy and thus also the path away from it, should our institutional authorities want to achieve it.