Introducing Counter Wokecraft

The New Discourses Podcast with James Lindsay, Episode 53

New Discourses is excited to present the first publication in its book imprint, Counter Wokecraft: A Field Manual for Combatting the Woke in the University and Beyond, by Charles Pincourt with James Lindsay. This short, accessible guide presents the idea that Wokeness isn't just a philosophy but also a practice that is used to infiltrate and take over institutional settings, particularly universities. In that regard, it has a method attached to its madness, which Pincourt aptly names "Wokecraft," in parallel to spycraft. This guide presents a brief overview of the Woke ideology ("Wokeness"), outlines many of the most prominent institutional techniques of Wokecraft, and then offers the reader many strategies for identifying and fighting back against Wokecraft wherever it may be encountered. A first of its kind, this book takes on Wokeness at the level of its institutional strategy and equips readers to do something about it. In this episode of the New Discourses Podcast, contributor to the book James Lindsay walks through the table of contents in extraordinary detail to give listeners an overview of this exciting and useful new title.