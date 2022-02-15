Introducing Race Marxism

Order James Lindsay's new book Race Marxism now! http://racemarxism.com The New Discourses Podcast with James Lindsay, Episode 67 It's time the unvarnished truth about Critical Race Theory is told in full. That truth is simple: Critical Race Theory is Race Marxism, that is, Marxian Theory reinvented with race as "the central construct for understanding inequality" in place of economic class. That conclusion is unavoidable after reading this new, groundbreaking book from James Lindsay: Race Marxism: The Truth About Critical Race Theory and Praxis, published by New Discourses. In this episode of the New Discourses Podcast, the author introduces this book to the world, including reading an excerpt from the introduction. You won't want to miss the book or this podcast introducing and explaining it. Join James for the podcast and order Race Marxism today! Support New Discourses: paypal.me/newdiscourses newdiscourses.locals.com/support patreon.com/newdiscourses subscribestar.com/newdiscourses youtube.com/channel/UC9K5PLkj0N_b9JTPdSRwPkg/join Website: https://newdiscourses.com Follow: facebook.com/newdiscourses twitter.com/NewDiscourses instagram.com/newdiscourses https://newdiscourses.locals.com pinterest.com/newdiscourses linkedin.com/company/newdiscourses minds.com/newdiscourses reddit.com/r/NewDiscourses Podcast: @newdiscourses podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/new-…es/id1499880546 bit.ly/NDGooglePodcasts open.spotify.com/show/0HfzDaXI5L4LnJQStFWgZp stitcher.com/podcast/new-discourses © 2022 New Discourses. All rights reserved.