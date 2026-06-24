Islam Is Sharia

Here in the West, we talk a lot about Islam and Sharia as though they’re separate things. They are not separate things. Islam means submission. Submission is expressed through the Divine Law called Sharia. Therefore, Islam means submission to God through keeping Sharia. According to Sayyid Qutb in his 1964 book Milestones, “This is Islam. There is no other meaning of Islam.” Since Qutb is widely regarded as the intellectual foundation for the current Muslim Brotherhood, we should perhaps take this view seriously. In this episode of New Discourses Bullets, host James Lindsay makes this point clear, reading straight from Qutb. Join him to understand that there’s no difference between Islam and Sharia.