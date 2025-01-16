New Discourses
Leftism Means Coveting Power
Leftism Means Coveting Power

New Discourses Bullets, Ep. 109
Jan 16, 2025
There are many ways we could conceive of Leftism, and one of the best is that it is a covetous relationship with power. It's easy to understand how toxic and bad that is, if not evil. Yet here we are at a crossroads in world history, and we're being led toward precisely that pit. There's a popular line out there now that goes something like this: "the Left wants power, and conservatives don't. That's why conservatives always lose." The implication is that conservatives should also desire (or covet) power. This line adopts the Left's relationship to power and fails to articulate the healthier relationship to power embraced by conservatives: that of faithful service to others, which conservatives often gladly shoulder. In this important episode of New Discourses Bullets, host James Lindsay covers this line and a healthier way to move forward into the responsibility we have to shoulder. Join him for the discussion, then chew on it.

Pursuing the light of objective truth in subjective darkness.
