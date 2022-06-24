Leninism, Maoism, and Stakeholder Capitalism

New Discourses Bullets, Ep. 12 Two of the most infamous figures of the 20th century are two of its most notorious Marxist dictators: Vladimir Lenin and Mao Zedong. Each had his own methods. Speaking broadly, Lenin's Bolshevik approach could be considered top-down, imposed by government and its seized industries, and Mao's "Marxism-Leninism with Chinese Characteristics" might be considered bottom-up, a youth rebellion, and inside-out, a cultural revolution ushered in by his radicalized youth. The most infamous Neo-Communist figure of the early 21st century will be Klaus Schwab, Executive Chairman of the World Economic Forum, who has figured out how to combine these approaches into a top-down, bottom-up, inside-out push. His primary tools: ESG and SEL. Join James Lindsay in this episode of New Discourses Bullets, where he succinctly explains how Schwab's "stakeholder capitalism" Is a Leninist-Maoist project to mold a new economy and society in his image using a two-pronged vanguard model and a cultural revolution. Support New Discourses: paypal.me/newdiscourses newdiscourses.locals.com/support patreon.com/newdiscourses subscribestar.com/newdiscourses youtube.com/channel/UC9K5PLkj0N_b9JTPdSRwPkg/join Website: https://newdiscourses.com Follow: facebook.com/newdiscourses twitter.com/NewDiscourses instagram.com/newdiscourses https://newdiscourses.locals.com pinterest.com/newdiscourses linkedin.com/company/newdiscourses minds.com/newdiscourses reddit.com/r/NewDiscourses © 2022 New Discourses. All rights reserved.
