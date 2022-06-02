Life in Herbert Marcuse's World | New Discourses Bullets, Ep. 9

Probably the most influential Marxist thinker of the 20th century was the Critical Marxist Herbert Marcuse. His ideas were so influential that I commonly find myself saying "we live in Herbert Marcuse's world" today. Virtually everything crazy you see going on, perhaps except in schools, thanks to Woke Marxism and its corporate partners can be traced back neatly to Herbert Marcuse's neo-Marxist Theory, whether "Repressive Tolerance (https://newdiscourses.com/2021/01/how-not-to-resolve-the-paradox-of-tolerance/)," the turn to Identity Marxism (https://newdiscourses.com/2021/12/a-brief-history-of-identity-marxism/), or even the push for "sustainability" (https://newdiscourses.com/2021/10/sustainability-tyranny-21st-century/) at the highest levels of global governance (for example, the UN's Sustainable Development Goals and the World Economic Forum's Great Reset). Join James Lindsay in this insightful summary episode of New Discourses Bullets to understand what it means to live in Herbert Marcuse's world. Support New Discourses: paypal.me/newdiscourses newdiscourses.locals.com/support patreon.com/newdiscourses subscribestar.com/newdiscourses youtube.com/channel/UC9K5PLkj0N_b9JTPdSRwPkg/join Website: https://newdiscourses.com Follow: facebook.com/newdiscourses twitter.com/NewDiscourses instagram.com/newdiscourses https://newdiscourses.locals.com pinterest.com/newdiscourses linkedin.com/company/newdiscourses minds.com/newdiscourses reddit.com/r/NewDiscourses © 2022 New Discourses. All rights reserved.