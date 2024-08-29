New Discourses
New Discourses
On Canadian Bedrooms and the Destruction of Collectivization
0:00
-15:09

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of New Discourses

On Canadian Bedrooms and the Destruction of Collectivization

OnlySubs with James Lindsay, Ep. 140
New Discourses
Aug 29, 2024
∙ Paid
1
Share

Book Club Series, Episode 8
Collectivization is an experiment Communist countries have tried again and again, and it results in catastrophic failure every single time. Now, it appears, Canada, as it tips ever more Communist under the disastrous leadership of Trudeau's Liberal Party with assists from the NDP, is starting to suggest that their housing cris…

This post is for paid subscribers

New Discourses
New Discourses
Pursuing the light of objective truth in subjective darkness.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
New Discourses
Recent Episodes
The Unhappy Rebellion of Radical Joy
  New Discourses
Woke Isn't Insane; It's Evil
  New Discourses
Lenin and the Brutal Magic of Communism
  New Discourses
Communism Is Competitive
  New Discourses
Teilhard de Chardin and the Religion of Progress
  New Discourses
If That Ain't Communism...
  New Discourses
The Religious Appeal of Communism
  New Discourses