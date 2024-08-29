Book Club Series, Episode 8
Collectivization is an experiment Communist countries have tried again and again, and it results in catastrophic failure every single time. Now, it appears, Canada, as it tips ever more Communist under the disastrous leadership of Trudeau's Liberal Party with assists from the NDP, is starting to suggest that their housing cris…
Share this post
On Canadian Bedrooms and the Destruction of Collectivization
newdiscourses.substack.com
On Canadian Bedrooms and the Destruction of Collectivization
OnlySubs with James Lindsay, Ep. 140
Aug 29, 2024
∙ Paid
Book Club Series, Episode 8
New Discourses
Pursuing the light of objective truth in subjective darkness.Pursuing the light of objective truth in subjective darkness.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes