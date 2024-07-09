DEI (Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion) is based on fraud. We are rapidly coming to understand this fact now, but it always bears repeating. Interestingly, one aspect of the fraud of DEI isn't new at all. It's an old Communist standard common both to Mao's regime in China and the Soviet Union before him, as well as elsewhere, surely. That said, welcome b…
The Long Roots of DEI Fraud | OnlySubs with James Lindsay, Ep. 134
The Long Roots of DEI Fraud | OnlySubs with James Lindsay, Ep. 134
Book Club Series, Episode 3
Jul 09, 2024
New Discourses
