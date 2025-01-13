New Discourses
Our Present Choice: Catharsis or Civilization
New Discourses Bullets, Ep. 108
Jan 13, 2025
America is at a crossroads, and how it chooses may affect the fate of the entire world. Though there are different ways to conceive of the choice that lies before us, one is that we will have to choose between catharsis and civilization. It's unlikely we can have both, so this choice is incredibly important and deadly serious. If we choose catharsis, a sweet release of all our anger and frustration from the oppression and chaos of Woke Marxism, we will likely upset the balance required to maintain our civilization. If we choose civilization, we will have a real chance of climbing out of this, but we'll also have to swallow many of our feelings and restrain ourselves against our passions. In this episode of New Discourses Bullets, host James Lindsay offers a short introduction to this choice. Join him in choosing well.

