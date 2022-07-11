Paulo Freire and Learning to Remake Man

The New Discourses Podcast with James Lindsay, Episode 84 Critical Education Theory Series, Part 16 This episode of the New Discourses Podcast continues a long miniseries exploring Paulo Freire’s landmark 1985 book The Politics of Education: Culture, Power, and Liberation (https://amzn.to/3IJ4ZOT), and it is embedded in the broader Critical Education Theory series here (https://newdiscourses.com/tag/critical-education-theory/). In the previous part, James Lindsay presented the ideas in the seventh chapter of that book, where Freire makes clear that education is really meant to be about conscientization, which is to say becoming Marxist. The previous parts of this series, covering the earlier chapters of the book can be found here (https://newdiscourses.com/2022/04/paulo-freires-politics-of-education/), here (https://newdiscourses.com/2022/04/paulo-freire-educating-to-proclaim-the-world/), here (https://newdiscourses.com/2022/04/social-work-education/), here (https://newdiscourses.com/2022/05/paulo-freire-birth-of-groomer-schools/), and here (https://newdiscourses.com/2022/07/paulo-freires-perpetual-cultural-revolution/). In this episode, James takes up the eighth chapter of The Politics of Education, wherein Freire describes what he calls "The Process of Political Literacy." That is, in this chapter, Freire explains explicitly that political literacy, which is called cultural competence or racial literacy today, should replace the usual, actual literacy in education. Join him to understand how Freire didn’t just Marxify education but made the entire Marxist project of transforming society and man the centerpiece of his educational project. Support New Discourses: paypal.me/newdiscourses newdiscourses.locals.com/support patreon.com/newdiscourses subscribestar.com/newdiscourses youtube.com/channel/UC9K5PLkj0N_b9JTPdSRwPkg/join Website: https://newdiscourses.com Follow: facebook.com/newdiscourses twitter.com/NewDiscourses instagram.com/newdiscourses https://newdiscourses.locals.com pinterest.com/newdiscourses linkedin.com/company/newdiscourses minds.com/newdiscourses reddit.com/r/NewDiscourses © 2022 New Discourses. All rights reserved.