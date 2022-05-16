Paulo Freire and the Birth of Groomer Schools

The New Discourses Podcast with James Lindsay, Episode 76 Critical Education Theory Series, Part 12 This episode of the New Discourses Podcast continues into a second part a long miniseries exploring Paulo Freire's landmark 1985 book The Politics of Education: Culture, Power, and Liberation, and it is embedded in the broader Critical Education Theory series here. In the previous part, James Lindsay presented the ideas in the first half of the sixth chapter, wherein we see how Freire Marxified education itself. The previous parts of this series, covering the earlier chapters of the book can be found here (https://newdiscourses.com/2022/04/paulo-freires-politics-of-education/), here (https://newdiscourses.com/2022/04/paulo-freire-educating-to-proclaim-the-world/), here (https://newdiscourses.com/2022/04/social-work-education/), and here (https://newdiscourses.com/2022/05/paulo-freires-marxification-of-education/). In this episode, James takes up the more complex second half of chapter six, revealing how Freire's "dialogical model" of education is, in fact, the birthplace of what he has elsewhere referred to as "Groomer Schools." Join him to understand how Freire didn't just Marxify education but also retooled pedagogy to amount to Marxist political grooming, which is far worse than mere indoctrination. Support New Discourses: paypal.me/newdiscourses newdiscourses.locals.com/support patreon.com/newdiscourses subscribestar.com/newdiscourses youtube.com/channel/UC9K5PLkj0N_b9JTPdSRwPkg/join Website: https://newdiscourses.com Follow: facebook.com/newdiscourses twitter.com/NewDiscourses instagram.com/newdiscourses https://newdiscourses.locals.com pinterest.com/newdiscourses linkedin.com/company/newdiscourses minds.com/newdiscourses reddit.com/r/NewDiscourses © 2022 New Discourses. All rights reserved.