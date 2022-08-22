Paulo Freire and the Marxist Transformation of the Church

The New Discourses Podcast with James Lindsay, Episode 91 The churches are under attack, not just from without but also from within. Marxist subversion has been brought deeply into them, and they are already falling. The model for how this is being accomplished mirrors the model used to steal education, so it's little surprise that the Brazilian Marxist educator Paulo Freire is at the bottom of it. In this episode of the New Discourses Podcast, host James Lindsay picks up out of the Critical Education Series (https://newdiscourses.com/tag/critical-education-theory/) in which he has been reading most of Freire's landmark 1985 book, The Politics of Education: Culture, Power, and Liberation (https://amzn.to/3IJ4ZOT). Here, he presents the last two thirds of the tenth chapter of that book, which is dedicated not to education at all but to seeing churches as educational platforms that can be utilized in the same way as schools to raise Marxist consciousness. The model is simple: capture the colleges of education and seminaries and you get the teachers and the pastors, and once you have them you get the students and the laity. Join James to understand the goal of transforming the Christian churches in theory, practice, and agenda in this gripping podcast that exposes the roots and implementation of a devastating Marxist rot in mainline Christianity and thus the chief heresy of the twenty-first century. Support New Discourses: https://newdiscourses.com/support Subscribe to New Discourses on other platforms: https://newdiscourses.com/subscribe Follow James Lindsay: https://linktr.ee/conceptualjames © 2022 New Discourses. All rights reserved.