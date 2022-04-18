Paulo Freire: Educating to Proclaim the World

The New Discourses Podcast with James Lindsay, Episode 72 Critical Education Theory Series, Part 8 This episode of the New Discourses Podcast continues into a second part a long miniseries exploring Paulo Freire's landmark 1985 book The Politics of Education: Culture, Power, and Liberation (https://amzn.to/3IJ4ZOT), and it is embedded in the broader Critical Education Theory series here (https://newdiscourses.com/tag/critical-education-theory/). In the previous part, James Lindsay presented the ideas of the first two chapters, revealing both how religious Freire is and how Marxist. Part 1, covering the first two chapters of the book can be found here (https://newdiscourses.com/2022/04/paulo-freires-politics-of-education/). In this episode of the New Discourses Podcast, James tackles the next two chapters of this book, chapters three and four, wherein it becomes abundantly clear that "Culturally Relevant Teaching" (https://newdiscourses.com/2022/02/critical-education-what-is-culturally-relevant-pedagogy/) is an Identity Marxist repackaging of Freirean education. His discussion highlights how messianic Freire is and pointing out that, in some sense, Freire's Critical Pedagogy stands in analogous relationship to the Gospel of John for the Marxist Theology (https://newdiscourses.com/2022/01/theology-marxism/). Freire's idea is that literacy means political literacy as understood in the Marxist way: formal education is bourgeois and Critical Education is a revolutionary praxis that can transform the oppressive state of the world. Freire's point, though, is positively religious, in the Johnnine sense in that his goal is to teach the word so the conscious can learn to speak the world. Join James Lindsay to unpack even more of what it means that all of our children now go to Paulo Freire's Marxist Sunday Schools. Support New Discourses: paypal.me/newdiscourses newdiscourses.locals.com/support patreon.com/newdiscourses subscribestar.com/newdiscourses youtube.com/channel/UC9K5PLkj0N_b9JTPdSRwPkg/join Website: https://newdiscourses.com Follow: facebook.com/newdiscourses twitter.com/NewDiscourses instagram.com/newdiscourses https://newdiscourses.locals.com pinterest.com/newdiscourses linkedin.com/company/newdiscourses minds.com/newdiscourses reddit.com/r/NewDiscourses © 2022 New Discourses. All rights reserved.