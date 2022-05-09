Paulo Freire's Marxification of Education

The New Discourses Podcast with James Lindsay, Episode 75 Critical Education Theory Series, Part 11 This episode of the New Discourses Podcast continues into a second part a long miniseries exploring Paulo Freire's landmark 1985 book The Politics of Education: Culture, Power, and Liberation (https://amzn.to/3IJ4ZOT), and it is embedded in the broader Critical Education Theory series here (https://newdiscourses.com/tag/critical-education-theory/). In the previous part, James Lindsay presented the ideas of the fifth chapter, wherein the seeds of Social-Emotional Learning (SEL) are laid as Freire describes how education and social work are closely related. The previous parts of this series, covering the earlier chapters of the book can be found here (https://newdiscourses.com/2022/04/paulo-freires-politics-of-education/), here (https://newdiscourses.com/2022/04/paulo-freire-educating-to-proclaim-the-world/), and here (https://newdiscourses.com/2022/04/social-work-education/). In this episode, James dives into the first half of the sixth chapter, which goes deeply into Freire's model for education. In fact, what we see in this episode makes sense of the ones before it while setting the stage for all the ones that follow. Paulo Freire Marxified education itself. That is, Freire redefined literacy, education, and even knowledge according to the usual bourgeois/proletarian dichotomy and thus was able to redefine literacy to mean gaining critical consciousness. Join James to hear about the Marxification of education itself, bearing in mind yet again that almost all of our kids now go to Paulo Freire's schools. Support New Discourses: paypal.me/newdiscourses newdiscourses.locals.com/support patreon.com/newdiscourses subscribestar.com/newdiscourses youtube.com/channel/UC9K5PLkj0N_b9JTPdSRwPkg/join Website: https://newdiscourses.com Follow: facebook.com/newdiscourses twitter.com/NewDiscourses instagram.com/newdiscourses https://newdiscourses.locals.com pinterest.com/newdiscourses linkedin.com/company/newdiscourses minds.com/newdiscourses reddit.com/r/NewDiscourses © 2022 New Discourses. All rights reserved.